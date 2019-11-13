The Rochester Jeffersons were formed as a sandlot football team by a group of Rochester, New York, teenagers in 1898 and became charter members of what is now the National Football League. The Jeffersons did not win a game in their final three seasons and may be one of the most obscure franchises in pro football history.
With the NFL celebrating its 100th season, let’s take a look back at the Jeffersons.
1905
The Jeffersons were a sandlot team that lacked organization in their early days but went on to become original members of the APFA, which became the NFL.
1909
Many members of the team joined the Rochester Jeffersons after graduation.
Henry McDonald was a member of the 1909 East High School football team who began his professional football career in 1911. McDonald, who was born in Haiti, is recognized as one of the first black professional players and played for the Jeffersons for seven seasons.
Leo Lyons, shown in 1916, joined the Rochester Jeffersons in 1908 and took the team from the sandlots to semi-pro to the highest level of professional football. Lyons did whatever he could to keep the Jeffersons viable and was widely known as an NFL historian.
1915
A 1915 team photo of the Rochester Jeffersons semi-pro team that included Henry McDonald (second row, third from left).
1917
A program for the Rochester Jeffersons annual concert and ball on Feb. 16, 1917. Three years later, the Jeffersons became original members of what would become the NFL.
1917
Jim Thorpe, captain of the Canton Bulldogs, at a 1917 game between the Bulldogs and Rochester Jeffersons. Thorpe became friends with Jeffersons owner Leo Lyons and was instrumental in Rochester being an original member of the NFL. Canton won the game, which was played in Ohio, 41-0.
1922
A program from a 1922 game between the Rochester Jeffersons and Chicago Bears at Cubs Park in Chicago. The Bears won the game 7-0.
1923
The Rochester Jeffersons’ National Football League certificate from 1923. The Jeffersons played at football’s highest level from 1920-25.
1925
An action photo from a 1925 game between the Rochester Jeffersons and New York Giants. The Giants won 13-0 on Nov. 11. The Jeffs played again on Nov. 15 and Nov. 22 before ceasing operations.
1925
The Rochester Jeffersons in action against the New York Giants in 1925. The Jeffersons went 0-6-1 in their final season.
Rochester Jeffersons owner Leo Lyons with a game ball and the 1916 New York state semi-pro championship trophy. The photo is part of a collection of Jeffersons artifacts that will be on display at The Strong through Feb. 9.
The Rochester Jeffersons played at the highest level of professional football from 1920-25. This uniform is part of the collection of John Steffenhagen, who is the great-grandson of Leo Lyons, the former Jeffersons owner and NFL historian. The collection will be on display at The Strong through Feb. 9.
1916
The Rochester Jeffersons won the New York state semi-pro championship in 1916 before joining what would become the NFL for the 1920 season. The team folded in 1925.
